Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Sells $2,488,422.59 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 54,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total value of $2,488,422.59. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 107,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,691.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $46.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Argus increased their target price on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Corning in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.