Parthenon LLC Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Parthenon LLC cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 132,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,236,319,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698,699 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Apple by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,738,590 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after buying an additional 5,293,575 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Apple from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush increased their target price on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fundamental Research decreased their price target on Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.57.

Apple stock opened at $130.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.05 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

