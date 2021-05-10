Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $67.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

