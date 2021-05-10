Insider Selling: Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $2,017,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,552,399. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NYSE BYD opened at $67.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $14.45 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19.
Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.49. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $753.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $666.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,225,000 after acquiring an additional 5,861 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Boyd Gaming by 8.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Boyd Gaming
Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 8, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.
