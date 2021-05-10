William H. Mcgill, Jr. Sells 19,222 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00.

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $65.79.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that MarineMax, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 13,690.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

