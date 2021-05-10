William H. Mcgill, Jr. Sells 19,222 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
William H. Mcgill, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 7th, William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of MarineMax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $1,628,500.00.
Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $65.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.53. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $65.79.
Several research analysts recently commented on HZO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northcoast Research lowered MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its stake in MarineMax by 135.5% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in MarineMax by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in MarineMax by 13,690.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.
MarineMax Company Profile
MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.
