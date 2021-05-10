Insider Selling: Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Sells $1,618,783.04 in Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 35,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $1,618,783.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GLW opened at $46.00 on Monday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.82 and a 12-month high of $46.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 230.00, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

