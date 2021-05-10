Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its position in shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 9.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Ocean LLC boosted its stake in Macy’s by 35.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 2.0% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Macy’s by 15.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 31,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $1,072,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on M. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.42 per share, for a total transaction of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares in the company, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock valued at $100,826. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of M opened at $17.68 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.76 and a 200 day moving average of $13.19. Macy’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $22.30.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

Macy's Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

