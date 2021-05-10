Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) Holdings Raised by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $52.49 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.35 and a 200-day moving average of $52.60. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.