Private Advisor Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGF. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of PGF opened at $19.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $17.37 and a twelve month high of $19.33.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

