Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 22,486 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 57.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,486 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the first quarter worth $117,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 161,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,559 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 285,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,012 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:FFC opened at $23.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.29 and its 200-day moving average is $22.64. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $23.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

