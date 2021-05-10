Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €100.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €100.40 ($118.12).

HEN3 opened at €95.92 ($112.85) on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a fifty-two week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.20.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

