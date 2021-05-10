Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 13.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,482 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Leidos were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Leidos by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,232,578 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,285,889,000 after buying an additional 974,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,333,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,086,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,081 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Leidos by 193.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,546,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $372,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338,876 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Leidos by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,368,781 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $249,006,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Leidos by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,735,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $182,400,000 after purchasing an additional 16,578 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus reduced their price target on Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Leidos from $113.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.56.

Shares of LDOS opened at $104.03 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.15 and a fifty-two week high of $113.75.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 5.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.31%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

