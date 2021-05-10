New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,109 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Encore Capital Group worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth $636,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 7.0% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,427,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000.

ECPG opened at $43.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.62. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.62 and a 12-month high of $49.01.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.88. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, analysts predict that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In related news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Encore Capital Group Company Profile

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

