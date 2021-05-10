New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cincinnati Bell were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 2.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at $283,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 44,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Bell during the fourth quarter valued at $1,850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Bell alerts:

Shares of Cincinnati Bell stock opened at $15.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $785.71 million, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 0.48. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.63 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cincinnati Bell

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, such as consumer long distance, digital trunking, and switched access services, as well as other value-added services, including caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return services.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Bell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Bell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.