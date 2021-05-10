New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in USANA Health Sciences were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USNA. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 27,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital raised their price target on USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, insider Kevin Guest sold 12,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,188,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,175. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO G Doug Iiekking sold 3,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $354,234.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $133,313.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,766 shares of company stock worth $4,296,125. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:USNA opened at $97.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.89. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.12). USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. As a group, equities analysts expect that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.