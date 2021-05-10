Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Redwood Trust worth $1,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,890,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $993,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $183,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 195.5% during the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 85,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 56,759 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,413,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Georganne Proctor sold 8,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total value of $86,795.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Redwood Trust stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $11.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.67%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 40.51%.

RWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.19.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, and Third-Party Investments. The Residential Lending segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

