ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MT. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.40.

ArcelorMittal stock opened at $33.06 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $33.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.98 and a beta of 2.07.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $16.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. ArcelorMittal’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Arcelormittal sold 40,000,000 shares of ArcelorMittal stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.12, for a total transaction of $644,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. 4.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

