Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) had its price target hoisted by Barrington Research from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NSIT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $96.88.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $100.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.83. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $43.00 and a 1-year high of $104.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $226,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

