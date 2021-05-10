Sampo Oyj’s (SAXPY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sampo Oyj from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAXPY opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 1.13. Sampo Oyj has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $24.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.614 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

