Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.10 Million

Equities analysts expect Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) to report sales of $134.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $141.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $127.90 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $36.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 270.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $485.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $459.10 million to $507.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $574.48 million, with estimates ranging from $522.00 million to $618.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

NYSE:BCEI opened at $37.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.21 million, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.99. Bonanza Creek Energy has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $40.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 170.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 41,491 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.