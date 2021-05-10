Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

THLLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a buy rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.68. Thales has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $21.90.

