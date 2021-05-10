Private Advisor Group LLC Buys Shares of 5,473 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Darling Ingredients by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,716,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,833,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,200,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972,072 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,989,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 128.2% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,251,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,076,000 after acquiring an additional 703,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Darling Ingredients by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,434,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,791,000 after acquiring an additional 570,832 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

DAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

DAR stock opened at $72.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.05 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.33.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

