Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 49.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,308 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Atreca were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BCEL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 761.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 66,388 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Atreca by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Atreca by 125.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in Atreca by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atreca by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCEL opened at $9.78 on Monday. Atreca, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $25.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.04. The company has a market capitalization of $360.21 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.08.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $183,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total transaction of $83,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,084 shares in the company, valued at $34,865.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $635,850 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atreca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Atreca in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

