Zacks: Brokerages Expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $319.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) to report $319.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $311.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.29 million. Green Brick Partners reported sales of $232.83 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 10.54%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Green Brick Partners stock opened at $25.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day moving average of $22.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Green Brick Partners has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

In other news, Director Richard S. Press acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $220,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 96,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,182. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,941,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,390,000 after acquiring an additional 821,247 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Green Brick Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Green Brick Partners by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 11,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury semi-custom homes in residential neighborhoods and master planned communities; development and sale of lots; and land and construction financing business.

