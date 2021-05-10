Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) by 81.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 35,976 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.31% of LightPath Technologies worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $1,842,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LightPath Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $531,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LPTH opened at $2.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.27 million, a PE ratio of 33.13 and a beta of 1.44. LightPath Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.95 and a 52 week high of $5.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 7.46%. Sell-side analysts expect that LightPath Technologies, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on LightPath Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

