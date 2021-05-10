Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its position in shares of iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in iQIYI were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of iQIYI by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iQIYI in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. 30.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ IQ opened at $13.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.06. iQIYI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $28.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($1.72). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 26.76% and a negative return on equity of 111.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that iQIYI, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of iQIYI from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. HSBC lowered shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.60 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of iQIYI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iQIYI currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.43.

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

