Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $374,000 Stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in The InterGroup Co. (NASDAQ:INTG) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in The InterGroup were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The InterGroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTG stock opened at $36.77 on Monday. The InterGroup Co. has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $53.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61.

The InterGroup Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a hotel under the Hilton San Francisco Financial District name located in San Francisco, California. It operates through three segments: Hotel Operations, Real Estate Operations, and Investment Transactions. The company's hotel consists of 544 guest rooms and luxury suites with approximately 22,000 square feet of meeting room space, grand ballroom, 5 level underground parking garage, pedestrian bridge, and Chinese culture center.

