JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 6,474 Shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) by 111.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,474 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Canon were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAJ. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Canon by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 678,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,174,000 after purchasing an additional 111,885 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Canon by 146.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 183,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 108,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Canon by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 950,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,446,000 after buying an additional 96,316 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Canon by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 63,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 31,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in Canon by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 20,869 shares during the last quarter. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canon alerts:

Shares of NYSE CAJ opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.87. The company has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canon Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.46 and a twelve month high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.13. Canon had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 2.58%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Canon Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho downgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Canon Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.