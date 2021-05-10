Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,839 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,971 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Woori Financial Group by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Woori Financial Group by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 17,520 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Woori Financial Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Woori Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. 1.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WF opened at $29.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.12 and a 1-year high of $30.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.70.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Woori Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Woori Financial Group Company Profile

Woori Financial Group Inc engages in the banking, credit card, and investment banking businesses. It offers loans and deposits, and relevant services; credit card, cash services, card loans, and related services; and securities operation, sale of financial instruments, project financing, and other related activities.

