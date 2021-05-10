JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 82,039 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 378.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,039 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,598,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after acquiring an additional 94,978 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 96,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 39,571 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 17.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 27,500 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $109,175.00. 40.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GALT stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.53. The company has a market cap of $228.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 2.04.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts predict that Galectin Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Galectin Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Galectin Therapeutics Profile

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

