Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Increases Holdings in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in BRP were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,103,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,956,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,092 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 621,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,234,000 after acquiring an additional 80,185 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 579,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,302,000 after acquiring an additional 169,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 973.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 413,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,254,000 after acquiring an additional 374,970 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $93.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 3.04. BRP Inc. has a one year low of $23.57 and a one year high of $96.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.73.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.13. BRP had a negative return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BRP Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1031 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 12.15%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on BRP from $74.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup started coverage on BRP in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities downgraded BRP to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.27.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

