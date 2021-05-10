JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $298,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 91.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,039 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter.

XAR opened at $126.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.85. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $72.32 and a 1 year high of $129.35.

