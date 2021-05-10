Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.49 Per Share

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) – Analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.48). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.37% and a negative net margin of 96.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.42 million. The company’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $98.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Chardan Capital lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.58.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $66.38 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $67.43 and a 200-day moving average of $72.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $92.60. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.02 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,409,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,891,000 after buying an additional 943,012 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,894,000. Western Financial Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,065,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,686,000 after purchasing an additional 760,005 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 691.7% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 699,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,412,000 after purchasing an additional 611,522 shares during the period. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.