JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) by 157.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,142 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,978 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Edap Tms were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in Edap Tms by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 194,710 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Edap Tms by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $523,000.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Edap Tms from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Edap Tms from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Edap Tms in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Edap Tms in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edap Tms presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDAP opened at $6.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $195.11 million, a PE ratio of -111.50 and a beta of 1.92. Edap Tms S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $10.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.76.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). Edap Tms had a negative return on equity of 11.54% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms S.A. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, distributes, and maintains a portfolio of minimally-invasive medical devices for the treatment of urological diseases in Asia, France, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU); Extracorporeal ShockWave Lithotripsy (ESWL); and Distribution.

