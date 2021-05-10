TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) by 270.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,147 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in TELA Bio were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in TELA Bio by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 365,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 405.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TELA opened at $12.90 on Monday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 15.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 158.16% and a negative return on equity of 62.97%. On average, analysts predict that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

