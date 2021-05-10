Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,623 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.09% of Duluth worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 405.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Duluth during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Duluth by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 7,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Duluth by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $16.56 on Monday. Duluth Holdings Inc has a one year low of $3.21 and a one year high of $18.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The company has a market capitalization of $489.31 million, a PE ratio of 33.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $255.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.07 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 39.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

