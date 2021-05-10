JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 54.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 565.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,981 shares during the period. 65.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

In other news, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,084 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $44,931.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,084 shares of company stock valued at $151,051. Company insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $20.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.06 and a beta of -0.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $41.86.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 million. Equities analysts predict that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. RAPT Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.40.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT).

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.