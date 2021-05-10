Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,857,000 after buying an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,437,000 after buying an additional 838,668 shares during the last quarter. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $18,895,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 643,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,101,000 after buying an additional 87,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 240,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 29,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $34.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.43. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $39.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.70.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.20. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ARQT. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, CFO John W. Smither sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $26,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Franklin Watanabe sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.55, for a total value of $53,462.50. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $848,548.

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

