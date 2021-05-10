Insider Selling: VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) Major Shareholder Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Stock

VYNE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNE) major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $3,670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of VYNE Therapeutics stock opened at $3.63 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 0.97. VYNE Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

VYNE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.10. Analysts predict that VYNE Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VYNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on VYNE Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VYNE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VYNE Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYNE. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its position in VYNE Therapeutics by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 16,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of VYNE Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 50.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VYNE Therapeutics

VYNE Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing various therapeutics for dermatology. The company offers AMZEEQ, a topical minocycline used for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate-to-severe acne vulgaris in patients 9 years of age and older; and ZILXI for the treatment of inflammation lesions of papulopustular rosacea in adults.

