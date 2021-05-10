Michael O’grady Sells 42,638 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.88.
Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.
Northern Trust Company Profile
Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.
Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index
Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.