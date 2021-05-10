Michael O’grady Sells 42,638 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Stock

Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) CEO Michael O’grady sold 42,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.52, for a total value of $5,010,817.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRS opened at $119.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $67.43 and a 1-year high of $119.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.81 and its 200 day moving average is $96.88.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The asset manager reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.21. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 42.23%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $177,600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1,073.2% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,975,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,029,000 after buying an additional 1,807,398 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 292.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,236,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $115,187,000 after buying an additional 921,861 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,498,779 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,523,965,000 after buying an additional 546,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 363.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 338,221 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,550,000 after buying an additional 265,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Northern Trust from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lowered Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.56.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

