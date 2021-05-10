Brokers Set Expectations for OSI Systems, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of OSI Systems in a report released on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $1.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OSI Systems’ FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $283.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OSIS. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of OSI Systems from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. OSI Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.80.

OSI Systems stock opened at $96.48 on Monday. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $66.11 and a 52-week high of $101.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in OSI Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, General Counsel Victor S. Sze sold 15,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.25, for a total transaction of $1,404,718.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,487,918.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.22, for a total transaction of $2,330,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 474,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,195,042.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,342,043. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

