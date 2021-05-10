Redrow (LON:RDW) Hits New 12-Month High at $715.20

Redrow plc (LON:RDW)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 715.20 ($9.34) and last traded at GBX 714 ($9.33), with a volume of 108449 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 705.80 ($9.22).

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 710 ($9.28) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 885 ($11.56) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 745 ($9.73) to GBX 790 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Redrow from GBX 640 ($8.36) to GBX 620 ($8.10) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Redrow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 695.55 ($9.09).

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 657.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 566.43. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.53 billion and a PE ratio of 19.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

In related news, insider John F. Tutte sold 40,731 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 554 ($7.24), for a total value of £225,649.74 ($294,812.83). Also, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson sold 3,750 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 563 ($7.36), for a total transaction of £21,112.50 ($27,583.62).

About Redrow (LON:RDW)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

