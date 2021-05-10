BHP Group (LON:BHP) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,416.50

BHP Group (LON:BHP)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,416.50 ($31.57) and last traded at GBX 2,410 ($31.49), with a volume of 554715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,337.50 ($30.54).

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,510 ($32.79) to GBX 2,640 ($34.49) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of BHP Group to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 1,910 ($24.95) to GBX 2,110 ($27.57) in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,200 ($28.74) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,050 ($26.78) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,050.91 ($26.80).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,150.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,007.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £122.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.21%.

About BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

