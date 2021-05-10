Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Cut to $98.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on QLYS. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $116.78.

Get Qualys alerts:

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $97.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.81. Qualys has a 12 month low of $86.65 and a 12 month high of $148.84.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.59 million. Qualys had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qualys will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.