Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Lifted to “Buy” at Loop Capital

Loop Capital upgraded shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $450.00 target price on the stock.

ROKU has been the topic of several other research reports. Moffett Nathanson upped their price objective on Roku from $180.00 to $365.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Roku from $260.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Roku from $375.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Roku from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Roku currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $405.59.

Shares of ROKU opened at $317.00 on Friday. Roku has a 12-month low of $100.19 and a 12-month high of $486.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -377.38 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $346.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $342.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. The business had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.95 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. Roku’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Roku will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Steve Louden sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.23, for a total transaction of $23,661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,661,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,515 shares of company stock valued at $104,920,425. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROKU. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Roku by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 84 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Roku by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. The company operates in two segment, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

