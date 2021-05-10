Needham & Company LLC Trims SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Target Price to $22.00

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVMK from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered SVMK from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on SVMK in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.25.

Get SVMK alerts:

Shares of SVMK stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK has a fifty-two week low of $16.35 and a fifty-two week high of $28.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.41 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.81.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVMK will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 21,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $461,844.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 9,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $259,336.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,467 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,389 over the last quarter. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in SVMK by 49.8% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About SVMK

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for SVMK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVMK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.