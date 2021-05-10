RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Rating Increased to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $24.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a research note on Friday, February 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.88.

RBB stock opened at $22.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day moving average of $17.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. RBB Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.21 million, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.93.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $35.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.10 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that RBB Bancorp will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. RBB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $201,052.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,289 shares in the company, valued at $659,198.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Richard Morris sold 9,687 shares of RBB Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total transaction of $202,070.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,438.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RBB Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,339,000 after buying an additional 77,822 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 430,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 53,851 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 79,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in RBB Bancorp by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 73,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American, Korean-American, and other Asian-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

