Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of Silicom stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. Silicom has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $287.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.89.
Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.
