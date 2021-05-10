Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Price Target Raised to $57.00

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Silicom stock opened at $41.65 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. Silicom has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The firm has a market cap of $287.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 0.89.

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Silicom had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 7.38%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Silicom by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in Silicom in the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Silicom by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 92,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 10,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 3,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicom by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 388,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,279,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for a range of servers, server based systems, and communications devices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers server network interface cards; and smart Card products include smart server adapters, such as redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, and field programmable gate array based packet processing cards.

