Stantec (TSE:STN) Price Target Raised to C$51.00

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$51.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STN. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$56.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stantec has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$56.90.

Shares of Stantec stock opened at C$53.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.00. Stantec has a 12 month low of C$37.46 and a 12 month high of C$59.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$56.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$861.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$876.40 million. Analysts expect that Stantec will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

In related news, Director Gordon Allan Johnston sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.61, for a total value of C$1,876,273.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,945,587.89. Also, Director Robert Gomes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.00, for a total value of C$1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,410,608. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,354.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

