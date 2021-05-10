HireQuest (HQI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 17th. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.41 million during the quarter. HireQuest had a net margin of 45.87% and a return on equity of 23.39%.

Shares of HQI stock opened at $19.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $267.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.84. HireQuest has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $20.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a positive change from HireQuest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

In other news, Director Lawrence F. Hagenbuch acquired 4,500 shares of HireQuest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $77,490.00. Company insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

HireQuest, Inc provides on-demand and temporary staffing solutions in the United States. The company provides temporary staffing services, including skilled and semi-skilled labor and industrial personnel, clerical and administrative personnel, and construction personnel. As of March 25, 2021, the company had a network of approximately 139 franchisee-owned offices in 35 states and the District of Columbia.

