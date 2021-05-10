FY2021 EPS Estimates for Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. Increased by Colliers Securities (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Apollo Medical in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst G. Mannheimer now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.28 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ AMEH opened at $33.46 on Monday. Apollo Medical has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $33.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 16.69%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $1,227,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 3.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $235,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $2,300,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied sold 1,638,045 shares of Apollo Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $40,132,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,307,214 shares in the company, valued at $424,026,743. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

